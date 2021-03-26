NASA gives all clear: Earth safe from asteroid for 100 years

Whew, now here’s some good cosmic news: NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid.
The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of Apophis smacking Earth in 2068.
That’s the same 1,100-foot space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036. NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago.
Woman gives birth at age 57: A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has now given birth to a son — at age 57. Barbara Higgins also had a brain tumor of her own while trying to get pregnant and had it removed.
Higgins and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been grieving for their late daughter Molly.
In recent years, the couple, who also have an older daughter, thought about having another child. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them.
Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
Nimoy to live long in sculpture at Boston museum: The Museum of Science in Boston is paying tribute to city native Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot sculpture shaped like Mr. Spock’s split-fingered “live long and prosper” hand gesture, the museum and the late “Star Trek” actor’s family announced Friday.
The stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement was made on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh proclaimed Leonard Nimoy Day in the city.
“The ‘live long and prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” his daughter, Julie Nimoy, said in a statement.
Rhode Island’s runaway steer has been recaptured: A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said. The beefy, 1500-pound fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm, Johnston Chief Joseph Razza told WLNE-TV.
3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin: Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said Friday that they have cracked the case.
UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn’t been recognized as an official student organization since 2015.
Police said they acted on a tip, and that the three admitted to purchasing a chainsaw, renting a U-Haul and stealing the 25-foot Algonquin Pillar Swiss Mountain pine.
Editor sidelined after medical journal racism podcast outcry: The top editor at the Journal of the American Medical Association has been sidelined amid outcry from Black physicians over a tweet and podcast on structural racism.
“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care?” the tweet read in part, promoting a podcast that critics called cringeworthy and appalling.
JAMA removed the podcast earlier this month and its editor-in-chief, Dr. Howard Bauchner, issued an apology.
