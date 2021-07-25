Naji Marshall - An NBA and Atlantic City success story

He hoped his presence at the Stay Hungry games would be an example to others.

“To be able to come back and give hope to the children from Atlantic City,” he said. “It means more to me than making it to the NBA.”

Naji moved with his mom, Rayna Whitted, to Maryland when he was 9 years old. But he returned often to Atlantic City to spend time with his brothers Tai, Maurice, Austin, Craig and Myles, and sister Martia.

Myles, 22, and Naji are especially close.

The two would ride around the city on their bikes, walk the Boardwalk, play pranks on each other or shoot hoops in the playground.

“We just toured around Atlantic City,” Myles said. “Every day was an adventure. Just walking around the city, finding something funny to do.”

Naji made a basketball name for himself playing in Atlantic City’s famed Triple-B summer youth league.

“Naji was in the fifth grade playing with high schoolers,” Myles said.

Atlantic City residents would see Naji pass by and ask if he was in the NBA because of his lanky look and long arms. He jokingly would say yes and sometimes posed for pictures with people.