NAACP Cape chapter president to step down to run for Middle Committee

With three members on Township Committee each serving a three-year term, Middle Township has a seat on the local government up for election every year.

Democrats had a lock on Middle Township government for decades, but that shifted with the elections of former Mayor Dan Lockwood and current Mayor Tim Donohue. Lockwood was the first Republican mayor in Middle Township in more than 70 years when he took the post in 2012.

The majority has changed since then, but Gandy tipped things back to the GOP with his election in 2018, with James Norris making it unanimously Republican when he took office in 2020.

Asked about Vasser-McNeal, Gandy said he wishes her well.

“I take my hat off to anybody who steps up to the plate,” he said. “May the best person win.”

In an announcement about his campaign, Gandy said his family has deep roots in Cape May County.

“I love Middle Township and want to help make it the best it can be for my family and every family that lives here,” Gandy said. “In 2020, we came together like never before. I’m proud to serve such good people and would be honored to continue the good work we have accomplished in the last few years.”