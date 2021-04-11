NAACP Cape chapter president to step down to run for Middle Committee

For The Press
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Months after being voted president of the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP, Quanette Vasser-McNeal has launched a campaign for Township Committee, seeking to become the only Democrat on what is currently a Republicans-only men’s club.
Should she get elected, Vasser-McNeal would also be one of few females and the first Black woman elected to the Committee.
Vasser-McNeal won the support of the Cape May County Democratic Committee and the Middle Township Democratic Club, which backed her candidacy in a virtual meeting in February.
She said members of the party have approached her in the past about running for office, but while raising her family and working, she did not have the time to run an effective campaign. Her children are grown now, she said, and the climate of the world right now has convinced her to run.
“Where I am in life, who I am right now, it just feels like the right time,” she said.
She will face off against Republican incumbent Theron “Ike” Gandy, who received the unanimous endorsement of the Middle Township Regular Republican Organization to seek a second term on the Township Committee in February.
The deadline for filing has passed, so there will be no challenge for either candidate in the June primary.
With three members on Township Committee each serving a three-year term, Middle Township has a seat on the local government up for election every year.
Democrats had a lock on Middle Township government for decades, but that shifted with the elections of former Mayor Dan Lockwood and current Mayor Tim Donohue. Lockwood was the first Republican mayor in Middle Township in more than 70 years when he took the post in 2012.
The majority has changed since then, but Gandy tipped things back to the GOP with his election in 2018, with James Norris making it unanimously Republican when he took office in 2020.
Asked about Vasser-McNeal, Gandy said he wishes her well.
“I take my hat off to anybody who steps up to the plate,” he said. “May the best person win.”
In an announcement about his campaign, Gandy said his family has deep roots in Cape May County.
“I love Middle Township and want to help make it the best it can be for my family and every family that lives here,” Gandy said. “In 2020, we came together like never before. I’m proud to serve such good people and would be honored to continue the good work we have accomplished in the last few years.”
Gandy and his family live in the Swainton section of the township.
He cited his work as the commissioner overseeing public works, construction and zoning for the office. He has been a small business owner and is a foreman for Carpenters Union Local 255.
“Like many in our town, I spent time out of work in 2020. It’s been a very tough year for our small businesses,” Gandy said in a campaign release. “I believe we have to commit to an all-out effort to create responsible economic development that gives real hope to our working class families for a better future.”
Vasser-McNeal also has local roots. Her grandfather Jack Vasser was Cape May County’s first Black mayor in 1977. He was a member of the West Cape May Board of Commissioners, also a three-member governing body, from 1973 until 2001.
“I spent my childhood on the farm. On the trash truck,” Vasser-McNeal said. “From a very early age, I learned about work. I remember sitting on the porch with him as he went through his masses of mail.”
Those formative years helped shape her sense of community and of public service, she said, even if she did not fully understand what her grandfather did.
“I knew he was important. I knew he played a significant role,” she said. In a recent interview, she said she wants to help people and sees herself as a leader. In addition to her work with the NAACP, she is also involved with Habitat for Humanity, the Middle Township Law Enforcement Engagement Committee and the county prosecutor’s Social Justice Committee.
She will have to step down from her post with the NAACP during the election. The country’s oldest civil rights organization is strictly nonpartisan.
“I will be stepping aside,” she said. What happens after the election will depend on the results, and the members of the organization.
If elected, she would be the lone Democrat on the committee. She would also be the third female ever elected to Township Committee and the first Black woman on the governing body, according to local political observers.
In the 1980s, Patricia Peterson was a member of the Middle Township committee.
Susan Atkinson DeLanzo was elected to committee in 2001, reelected in 2004 and 2007, then named mayor in 2010. She was the first female mayor in Middle Township.
In 2013, Melanie Collins, a Black woman, ran unsuccessfully as a Republican against Michael Clark.
“I’m a team player,” Vasser-McNeal said. “I believe that a collaborative community team is necessary,” she said. “I would hope that we can work together.”
She added that she wants to see greater diversity in government at every level.
“I believe that Middle Township Committee members should be more representative of the community they serve,” she said. “Without the diversity of representation, there are members of the community who don’t feel their voices are heard, or their needs are being met.”