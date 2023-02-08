Tens of thousands of people who receive food assistance aid will not see a drop in benefits under a bill signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, who called the move part of the state’s effort to aid struggling families.

The new law will increase the minimum monthly benefit under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP, from $50 to $95. During the pandemic, federal assistance increased the program’s minimum benefit by $45, but that will expire at the end of February.

The end of the added federal benefit would have left a “significant gap” for families and put “thousands at risk of being food insecure” if the state hadn’t acted, Murphy said during Wednesday’s bill signing ceremony at the ShopRite in Woodbridge.

“After coming together to overcome the pandemic, there could be no greater purpose than ensuring every member of our New Jersey family has enough to eat,” he said.

The new state SNAP bonus will begin March 1, which means residents who get the minimum benefit under the program — formerly known as food stamps — won’t see their benefits decrease. Officials say it will benefit roughly 48,000 households.

About 770,000 residents received SNAP benefits as of November, according to the Department of Human Services. New Jersey households received more than $2 billion in assistance since the expanded allotments were passed by Congress in March 2020.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), a prime sponsor of this and other bills targeting food insecurity, said other states “can only dream about” what New Jersey has done on this issue.

Murphy said the added benefit would cost the state $32 million for the fiscal year starting July 1. Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), another sponsor of the bill, said she’s not worried about the cost of a law intended to help New Jersey families pay their food bills.

“I am proud to say we’re making an investment in human capital,” she said

Ruiz recalled when she worked as a teacher for young children, the school served breakfast in the morning, and some kids asked for multiple servings.

“You quickly realize as an adult that something is happening in that house,” Ruiz said. “A child who doesn’t eat and is tired, you cannot expect them to function properly at their best capabilities in the classroom.”

The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the Legislature. Coughlin said there was a sense of urgency since the federal benefits are due to expire.

Federal SNAP benefits are distributed based on household size and income. Murphy signed legislation last year setting New Jersey’s minimum SNAP benefit at $50 (the federal minimum is $23).

The new law says if the government offers federal funds for food insecurity, it must be used for this program ahead of state dollars.