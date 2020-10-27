N.J. establishes online health insurance marketplace

Go to nj.gov/ getcoverednj to enroll. The state’s open enrollment period for health insurance is Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, longer than the federal enrollment period which ends Dec. 15. Because of a $431,000 grant with New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance, the COVER NJ effort (Community Outreach Veterans for Enrollment and Reenrollment in New Jersey) provides free enrollment assistance either virtually or in person. Those who enroll and pay the premium before the end of 2020 will be covered starting Jan. 1, and those who enroll after that date will be covered starting Feb. 1