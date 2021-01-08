N.J. approves $700 million PSE&G plan to roll out smart meters

The industry says the devices are safe and that the health claims are unfounded. But a Pennsylvania appeals court last year invalidated a 2008 law that requires electric utilities to install the devices on all homes and businesses, saying customers should have the right to opt out. That ruling is under appeal.

PSE&G customers can opt out from having a smart meter installed, but at a cost: They will incur a $12 monthly fee. A residential customer who opts out after a meter is installed will incur a $45 meter change-out fee as well as a $12 monthly fee, the company said.

The utility plans to install 80,000 meters this year, 300,000 next year and 900,000 in each of the following two years. PSE&G will pay for the smart meters by increasing customer rates, though the impact on individual bills is unclear.

The roll-out of smart meters will also eliminate the jobs of an 307 full-time and 51 part-time meter-readers, but PSE&G says it “will provide opportunities for all affected employees to remain with the company,” said Lauren Ugorji, a spokeswoman.