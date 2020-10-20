 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MVC Vehicle Center in Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 case
0 comments

MVC Vehicle Center in Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 case

  • 0

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced that, effective immediately, the Manahawkin Vehicle Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The Manahawkin Vehicle Center will reopen Nov. 2.

The employee who tested positive was last in the Manahawkin Vehicle Center on Oct. 17.

In addition to Manahawkin, the Runnemede Vehicle Center, Delanco Licensing Center, and Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center are currently closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.

The Runnemede MVC location will reopen Oct. 26; Delanco and Eatontown are scheduled to reopen Saturday, Oct. 24.

Eatontown Road Test Operations have remained open for appointments, as the operations are in a separate facility.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News