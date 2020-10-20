MVC Vehicle Center in Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 case

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced that, effective immediately, the Manahawkin Vehicle Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The Manahawkin Vehicle Center will reopen Nov. 2.

The employee who tested positive was last in the Manahawkin Vehicle Center on Oct. 17.

In addition to Manahawkin, the Runnemede Vehicle Center, Delanco Licensing Center, and Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center are currently closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.

The Runnemede MVC location will reopen Oct. 26; Delanco and Eatontown are scheduled to reopen Saturday, Oct. 24.

Eatontown Road Test Operations have remained open for appointments, as the operations are in a separate facility.