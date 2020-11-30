Mutts, Fields have impressive starts to basketball season: Local College Notebook

The NCAA Division I men’s college basketball season got underway last week, with several Press-area players getting into the action.

Justyn Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate, helped Virginia Tech get off to a 3-0 start. He had two points, four rebounds and four assists in a 77-62 win over Radford. And in a 76-58 win over South Florida, he had three points, nine rebounds and two assists.

The 6-foot-7 forward’s best performance came in the Hokies’ 81-73 upset win over No. 3 Villanova. He scored 12 points, including the first five in overtime, with six rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Mutts, from Millville, played his freshman season at High Point. He then transferred to Delaware where he was redshirted in 2018-19, and played his sophomore season for the Blue Hens last year. The early graduate came to Virginia Tech as a grad student with two years of eligibility left.

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had four points, six rebounds and three assists in Bowling Green’s 96-82 loss to Michigan. He had 15 points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists in a 101-78 win over South Carolina State.

On the women’s side, Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) made her debut for No. 10 Oregon. In the Ducks’ season-opening 116-51 win over Seattle, she played 11 minutes off the bench, scored two, grabbed four rebounds and added an assist.

