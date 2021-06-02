MUST WIN: Ben Simmons' believers and doubters need to chill out

Attention, Ben Simmons believers.

Ben Simmons’ doubters, you need to gather around, too.

Folks, we can’t go on like this.

Simmons’ value as a basketball player cannot dominate the conversation after every Philadelphia 76ers playoff game.

That is exactly what has happened early on as the Sixers have jumped to 2-0 lead over the Washington Wizards in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The past few days, Simmons’ doubters and believers have made political debates look more civil.

The problem is people on both sides of the issue aren’t willing to admit that the other side has valid points.

Simmons had 15 assists and 15 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 125-118 Game 1 win. But he was 3 for 9 from the floor and 0 for 6 from the foul line. With 43 seconds left and the Sixers up five, he missed two foul shots. It could have been a problem, but the Wizards committed a turnover on the ensuing possession.

“Only in Philadelphia,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said when asked about Simmons’ lack of scoring. “If you guys don’t know the treasure you have by now, then shame on everyone because he’s been fantastic for us.”