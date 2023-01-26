Music Spotlight
ATLANTIC CITY — The casino industry has concerns about the city’s planned ‘road diet’ for Atlantic Avenue, which would pare the four-lane road…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Regal Cinemas’ Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 theater is set to close.
NEW YORK — Even in rehearsal on Saturday, Micah Rucci did not quite believe he was going to be on national television.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities on Wednesday arrested seven people and seized drugs, cash and a gun in the process, police said.
BRIGANTINE — As people enter the barrier island, the first thing they see isn’t a beautiful beach, but a blighted gas station that residents s…
LINWOOD — David Spatz, former Press of Atlantic City entertainment writer and local broadcaster at WOND-AM 1400, has died, the radio station a…
Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat — known as “The Geator with the Heater” and long a summer fixture at Jersey Shore clubs and halls — died…
ATLANTIC CITY — A local 18-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon, police said.
A former Ocean City lifeguard was indicted Tuesday on sexual assault charges. The charges stem from a Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office inve…
BRIGANTINE — Changes are on the way for the 34th Street traffic circle.
