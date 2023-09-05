What is it about a food that leads it to become a “trend?” Remember when kale had it's moment and was showing up in almost every restaurant. Or how about cauliflower, which found its way to everything from snack food to pizza crust.

This year mushrooms have been popping up on a plethora of food magazines, newspapers and websites as a certifiable trend. And not just as a food element. Mushrooms are becoming more prominent in nearly every aspect of modern life. Food, drink, fashion, medicine and interior design have all welcomed mushrooms lately, according to the New York Times, a trend which experts attribute to increased collective knowledge about mushrooms.

“Something always has to be trendy in food,” says April Duncanson, owner of Alchemy Farm, who has been growing and selling mushrooms for five years at her family's 35-acre farm in the Dorchester section of Cumberland County. “We're over kale. We're over quinoa. Something always has to be the trendy superfood. And mushrooms are trendy, even in fashion, in tchotchke. I see more and more red and white polka-dotted mushroom lamps, nightlights, bedsheets, tablecloths, they're everywhere. And they're trendy as an organism, not just a food.”

The health benefits of mushrooms are at the top of the list of why they're experiencing this trending moment. And that alone is a great reason to delve into the world of these fantastic fungi, of which there are thousands of varieties.

“They have the ability to take what the body needs and get rid of what the body doesn't,” says Georgia Saler, a registered dietician nutritionist who founded Vitality Nutrition and Wellness in Linwood. “They have this innate knowledge within them.”

The heath benefits have been known to the Chinese for thousands of years, Saler explains, for their longevity and anti-aging properties. But as research has grown, Americans are getting on board in their quest for healthy alternatives. And there are many.

Saler continues: “They're antiviral, they're anti-inflammatory, they can actually stop cancer cell growth, they're also useful in our culture with anti-immune conditions, so they're really helpful at stopping that.

It helps skin health, if you eat reishi mushrooms you can stop acne, cardiovascular benefits, they can lower cholesterol, help with allergies.”

The reason, she explains, is because mushrooms are fungi that break things down. In the forest they're the cleaners. When something dies in the forest, the mushrooms move in to clean it up. In the body, they can help clean up problems with their amazing nourishing properties. She noted that if you take a common button mushroom, or a dried shiitake, that is placed in the sun for 15 minutes and then eaten, you will have taken your vitamin D content by 100 times.

Some mushrooms are good for sleep and regulating hormones, she continues. So the reishi mushroom, her favorite, would be taken in the evening because it helps promote relaxation and sleep. Some taken for energy would be taken in the morning, like the cordyceps, known as the “olympic mushroom”. Mushrooms have vitamin D, they contain pantothenic acid (breaks down fatty acids), biotin (good for hair and nails), selenium (which helps thyroid functions and as an antioxidant helps fight diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis), along with copper (maintains the nervous and immune systems), and riboflavin (for energy), along with others.

It is a superfood.

OK, so they're good for you. So is broccoli and spinach, but no one seems to be singing their praises on Instagram and making furniture that look like them. It could be the taste, but many people find find the taste of mushrooms not to their liking.

“It's a common dislike,” adds Duncanson. “The big difference in the flavor of mushrooms isn't the flavor, it's the texture. Most mushrooms that people have access to have a slime factor to them, which I don't mind, but is a turn-off for a lot of people. The more exotic the mushroom is the less likely it will be slimy.”

As for the taste, you can pull different flavors out of them, she continues. Some have a seafood flavor, some a citrus flavor, others a bit nutty. There's even a mushroom that's slightly sweet called a Cinnabar Chanterelle. There's the lion's mane mushroom, a good substitute for carbs in a crab-less cake, pink oyster mushrooms are often roasted and have a little smoke seasoning added to make vegetarian bacon, the stalk of a king oyster mushroom is used as a vegetarian scallop with just the right texture, and, of course, the portobello mushroom between two slices of bread is the “quintessential veggie burger”, an excellent substitute for meat with their savory, earthy flavor.

“They can have that delightful essence of dirt, but in that delightful way,” says Duncanson. “Or like the white elf mushroom, it tastes of nothing. And like tofu, you can do whatever you want with it.”

“Mushrooms are like chicken for the vegetarians,” says Vinod Vellore, manager at The Nizam's, in Egg Harbor Township, that serves authentic Indian cuisine. A vegetarian himself, he believes that many people are turning to vegetarian and vegan. “There's not a lot of veggie appetizers and main course dishes for vegetarians or vegans.”

“The mushrooms at my place are very popular,” Vellore says. “The way we cook them is not like anywhere else. My mushrooms are kind of tangy, spicy.”

Their tandori mushrooms, a popular dish on their menu, are cooked in an Indian clay oven called a tandoor, a deep, circular oven with an open flame with temperatures as high as 800 degrees, for about five minutes on a skewer. The mushrooms are first marinated in Indian herbs and spices, like coriander, cumin, turmeric, ginger and garlic.

They make a mushroom curry, cooked with green peas, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, spices, that are sauteed in their homemade curry sauce and served with rice and nan bread. “It's on the sweet and sour and spicy side,” he explains.

They also offer a chili mushroom dish which he describes as an Indian/Chinese fusion that is also sweet and spicy. Button mushrooms are seasoned, then deep fried, and sauteed with onions, green peppers, soy, cilantro, a little vinegar, hot peppers, and a homemade chile sauce.

“It's a very easy ingredient to cook with,” he says. “You can eat as is. You don't even have to worry about cooking it. You can eat mushroom in a salad too. It's one of the easiest ingredients in the kitchen.”

At JoJo's Italian Grill, in Pleasantville, manager Eddie Fernandez believes the reason they are so popular is because mushrooms compliment so many other foods.

“Personally, I do love mushrooms,” Fernandez says. “We sell mushrooms like crazy sometimes. Mushrooms are part of Italian cooking. It goes with everything, pasta, seafood, steak.”

They make a stuffed portobello mushroom that is seasoned with salt, pepper, thyme and oregano and grilled till it softens. The cooked mushroom is topped with their homemade jumbo lump crab imperial, baked in a brick oven and served with a lemon butter wine sauce. They also have the popular char-grilled portobello cheeseburger: a black Angus beef burger is char grilled, and topped with grilled portobello mushrooms that are sliced thin with caramelized onions and a sharp white cheddar cheese melted over it on a bun. They have also offered cremini mushroom stuffed with crabmeat and served with a blush sauce.

“To make a good mushroom can be extremely easy,” adds Duncanson. “The most common question I get is how do you cook them. And my answer is a hot pan and a fat. That is all it takes.”

Interestingly, new research says the healthiest way to cook mushrooms is to microwave them, according to the BBC's Good Food, the UK's home cooking source.

At Nizam's, Vellore sums it up: “I've been in this business for more than 20 years, and I've worked all around the world: UK, Australia, New Zealand, you name it I've been there. And for some reason people like mushrooms here. I go through three to four case a week. And that's a lot of mushrooms.”