Savor this light, “meaty” mushroom chili made without any meat. It’s a quick vegetarian dinner. I added smoked paprika to mushrooms, pinto beans and crushed tomatoes to create a smokey flavor. For easy preparation, buy sliced mushrooms; any type will do. This chili keeps well. You can double the recipe and have it ready for another meal. The heat of the chili is up to you. Add ½ tablespoon more of the chili powder if you like it really hot.
Helpful Hints (format as subhed)
• You can use 6 garlic cloves instead of the minced garlic.
Countdown (format as subhed)
• Prepare all ingredients.
• Make the chili.
Shopping List (format as subhed)
To buy: 1 green bell pepper, 1 bunch fresh cilantro, 1 pound sliced portobello mushrooms, 1 can reduced-sodium pinto beans (to make 2 cup), 1 can no-salt added crushed tomatoes (to make 2 cups), 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle chili powder, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle smoked paprika and 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream.
Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.