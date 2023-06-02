Savor this light, “meaty” mushroom chili made without any meat. It’s a quick vegetarian dinner. I added smoked paprika to mushrooms, pinto beans and crushed tomatoes to create a smokey flavor. For easy preparation, buy sliced mushrooms; any type will do. This chili keeps well. You can double the recipe and have it ready for another meal. The heat of the chili is up to you. Add ½ tablespoon more of the chili powder if you like it really hot.