Murphy Writing hosts conference, South Jersey teachers eligible

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Registration is open for the 29th annual Winter Poetry & Prose Getaway.

The weekend event, presented by Murphy Writing of Stockton University, will be held Jan. 13 to 16 at the Seaview Hotel here. Beginner and experienced writers will take part in craft discussion, given writing prompts and writing time and receive feedback, motivation and inspiration.

South Jersey teachers whose schools are part of Stockton’s Educational Technology Training Center may be able to attend the Winter Getaway using their school’s ETTC credits. To learn more, teachers should visit wintergetaway.com/ettc.

The sliding-scale tuition between $495 and $595 includes a 15-hour writing workshop and most meals. Registration is open to anyone interested in writing in fiction, memoir, nonfiction, poetry, songwriting and hybrid forms. Writers of all levels are welcome.

For registration information, call 609-626-3594 or visit stockton.edu/wintergetaway.