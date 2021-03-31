Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Dr. Eddy Bresnitz.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 24,293 cases with 589 deaths and 12,583 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 7,798 cases with 193 deaths and 7,233 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 12,812 cases with 366 deaths.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

