Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
coronavirus press briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Photo by Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

 Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Dr. Eddy Bresnitz.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 25,726 cases with 626 deaths and 13,511 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,172 cases with 199 deaths and 7,694 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 13,242 cases with 375 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

