Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a coronavirus media briefing in May at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Dr. Eddy Bresnitz.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 25,079 cases with 614 deaths and 12,583 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,010 cases with 198 deaths and 7,459 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 13,033 cases with 373 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

