Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.
Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing can be watched here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 26,784 cases with 650 deaths and 14,375 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,480 cases with 200 deaths and 8,028 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 13,721 cases with 384 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
