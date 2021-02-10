Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 20,330 cases with 497 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,275 cases with 174 deaths and 5,714 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,390 cases with 301 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

