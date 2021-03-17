 Skip to main content
Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a coronavirus media briefing in May.

 Thomas P. Costello / Pool

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 22,968 cases with 571 deaths and 11,995 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 7,331 cases with 188 deaths and 6,851 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 12,428 cases with 352 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

