Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday
Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a coronavirus media briefing in May 2020.

 Thomas P. Costello / Pool

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Joining the governor will be Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 27,587 cases with 670 deaths and 15,951 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,807 cases with 209 deaths and 8,558 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,297 cases with 403 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

