Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 27,271 cases with 656 deaths and 15,151 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,677 cases with 202 deaths and 8,335 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,045 cases with 392 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.