Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 21,425 cases with 540 deaths and 8,693 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,730 cases with 177 deaths and 6,225 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,884 cases with 332 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

