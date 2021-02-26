Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, White House Task Force on Health Equity Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 21,573 cases with 544 deaths and 8,693 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,805 cases with 181 deaths and 6,263 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,960 cases with 338 deaths.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

