Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.
Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
The briefing can be watched here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 20,330 cases with 497 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,359 cases with 175 deaths and 5,771 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,487 cases with 309 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
