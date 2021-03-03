Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Dr. Eddy Bresnitz.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 21,940 cases with 553 deaths and 11,072 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,876 cases with 181 deaths and 6,361 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 12,094 cases with 342 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

