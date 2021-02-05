Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 19,717 cases with 475 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,097 cases with 167 deaths and 5,486 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,172 cases with 294 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

