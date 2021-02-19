Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing

The briefing can be watched here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 21,066 cases with 527 deaths and 7,930 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 6,561 cases with 175 deaths and 6,462 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 11,733 cases with 325 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.