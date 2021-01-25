 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Monday
0 comments

Murphy to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Monday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News