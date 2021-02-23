 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy to deliver 2022 Budget Address
0 comments

Murphy to deliver 2022 Budget Address

50828145808_e6ebb37b1b_o.jpg

Governor Phil Murphy presents his state of the state address, for later broadcast, at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. January, 10, 2021 It was not open to the public, only the Governor's staff.

 Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday will deliver the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Address virtually.

The pre-recorded will be streamed on the Governor's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News