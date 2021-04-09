Murphy to be vaccinated at Atlantic City megasite

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will be in Atlantic City to receive his first COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the governor's public schedule, he will be at the county's megasite at the Atlantic City Convention Center with Mayor Marty Small Sr., County Commissioner Ernest Coursey and a number of state and local officials.

Before heading to convention center, Murphy will be at Bourre Cajun BBQ Cuisine to sigh restaurant relief legislation. He will be joined by Small Sr., Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, and New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President & CEO Dana Lancellotti.

