Murphy to be vaccinated at Atlantic City megasite
COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark in December.

 Seth Wenig / Associated Press

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will be in Atlantic City to receive his first COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the governor's public schedule, he will be at the county's megasite at the Atlantic City Convention Center with Mayor Marty Small Sr., County Commissioner Ernest Coursey and a number of state and local officials.

Before heading to convention center, Murphy will be at Bourre Cajun BBQ Cuisine to sigh restaurant relief legislation. He will be joined by Small Sr., Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, and New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President & CEO Dana Lancellotti.

Both visits can be viewed here.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

