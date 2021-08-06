Murphy to announce school mask mandate Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will reinstate the mask mandate for all students and staff in K-12 schools.

The announcement will come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the more infectious delta variant of the disease. According to Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state climbed over the past two weeks from 512 on July 20 to 1,104 on Tuesday.

Nationwide, the percentage of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 stands at nearly 61%. In New Jersey, the rate is 71%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 28,413 cases with 682 deaths and 16,257 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 9,143 cases with 209 deaths and 8,757 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,792 cases with 407 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

