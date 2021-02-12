Murphy to announce parent attendance at games, reports says

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday may announce that parents may return to indoor games as spectators, a report from NJ.com said.

The announcement could come as soon as 1 p.m. during the Murphy's COVID-19 briefing. The briefing will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page.

Last year, Murphy banned indoor sports for a month as cases of the coronavirus began to swell in the state. Last month, he suggested that the state was moving closer to allowing spectators to return to the games, which resumed Jan. 2. Parents of senior athletes would be given priority.