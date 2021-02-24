Murphy: State could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines within two weeks

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at his COVID-19 press briefing that he anticipated the state would receive shipments of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine within the next two weeks.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was reported to be “safe and highly effective” following an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the shot. With that advice, the FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

When asked about increasing indoor dining capacity Wednesday, Murphy said he didn't have an answer of when but the jump "probably is" from 35% capacity to 50% capacity.

"If the numbers keep getting better, then my guess would be sooner rather than later," he said.

Murphy reported 1,758,979 vaccinations administered. He also reported 2,661 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 689,944. As of Tuesday night, there were 2,070 patients hospitalized with 435 of those in ICUs and 273 on ventilators. There were also 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 20,746.