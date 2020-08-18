Gov. Murphy supports NJSIAA position on playing fall sports: Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday endorsed the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association position that schools can participate in sports this fall even if they only offer virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sea Oats owner retiring after 40 years of business in Ocean City: Sea Oats owner Skip Tolomeo is retiring after 40 years and closing the store’s doors for good after Labor Day weekend.
Polls say Kennedy vs. Van Drew campaign tightening: A poll found that incumbent Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) narrowly leads Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy 42% to 39%, which is within the 4.5% margin of error.
Prom dress giveaway benefits girls and women through autism group: Because Macy’s was closed during prom season, it donated 480 prom dresses to the FACES 4 Autism organization, based here, along with 186 Easter outfits for young children.
As summer winds down, outdoor activities are popping up for those craving entertainment: Although Gov. Phil Murphy increased outdoor gatherings to 500 people on July 3, many local officials remained apprehensive about the safety of holding large outdoor events. Some, however, felt it was worth it to residents to hold events, while taking appropriate safety measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.