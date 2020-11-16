 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy set to lower indoor, outdoor gathering limits amid record setting COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Murphy set to lower indoor, outdoor gathering limits amid record setting COVID-19 cases

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce more COVID-19 restrictions as the number of cases in the states continues to rise. 

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Murphy said he  is going to be announcing new gathering limits in the state today. The new restrictions would reduce indoor gathering limits from 25 to 10 people. While outdoor gatherings are set to be reduced from 500 people to 150 outdoors. 

"It's gotten worse and it's going to get worse," Murphy says during the show. 

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News