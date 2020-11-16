Murphy set to lower indoor, outdoor gathering limits amid record setting COVID-19 cases

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce more COVID-19 restrictions as the number of cases in the states continues to rise.

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Murphy said he is going to be announcing new gathering limits in the state today. The new restrictions would reduce indoor gathering limits from 25 to 10 people. While outdoor gatherings are set to be reduced from 500 people to 150 outdoors.

"It's gotten worse and it's going to get worse," Murphy says during the show.

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

