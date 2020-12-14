Murphy says he 'doesn't see' lifting or tightening indoor dining restrictions due to COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said that while he doesn't see indoor dining restrictions aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 lessen over the coming weeks, he also doesn't see a blanket shutdown for restaurants, either.
Just over two weeks away from New Year’s Eve, Murphy said “I don’t see it” when asked about the possibility of lifting a recent mandate that closes indoor dining after 10 p.m.
“And I know that’s not going to make a lot of people happy,” Murphy said, citing a continuation of the “scalpel” approach.
Later during a briefing with other state officials, Murphy said he “can’t speak to Pennsylvania.” Gov. Tom Wolf there recently shut down indoor dining, a tactic officials there say could slow the spread of the disease.
However, Murphy said state officials here have not seen “substantial indoor spread” related to indoor dining.
“We’re not going to do something to make us feel good if we don’t have the data that supports it,” Murphy said. “ ... We do not see the sustained increase transmission that would lead us to take that step.”
Murphy continued to ask residents to keep their guard up as COVID-19 cases increase and are skewing younger with more elderly people succumbing to the disease.
“You may be young and feel fine and not show a symptom, but you’re killing your parents and grandparents,” Murphy said.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,805, bringing the total to 405,448, Murphy said. There have been 25 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 15,907 with 1,868 probable deaths.
There are 3,635 people hospitalized across the state, including 704 people in intensive care and 491 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 10.95%, while the rate of transmission is 1.13.
South Jersey’s positivity rate is 12.39%, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, adding that there are also four more cases of the disease at Vineland’s Veterans’ Home.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that frontline health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine for the new coronavirus Tuesday, calling it “a momentous day.”
“These numbers will not magically return to zero because we’re about to provide our first vaccinations,” Murphy said. “For us to reach the level of so-called herd immunity among adults that be aspire to do, it will require at least 70% of New Jersey’s adults to be vaccinated. That is roughly, for those of you keeping score at home, 4.7 million of us.”
The state has about 76,000 doses of the vaccine, which could inoculate 38,000 people, Murphy said.
“This is a start – but it’s just the first few drops in a really big bucket,” he said. “We will have to ensure the steady supply that we’ve been preparing for. We will have to work against vaccine misinformation and skepticism.”
"My guess is you're significantly into January before you're able to get to all of these folks," says @GovPhilMurphy on when all of New Jersey's first round of vaccine receivers will get it. pic.twitter.com/NNsJ23pSia— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) December 14, 2020
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
