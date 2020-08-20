"Bring it on," Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday of a lawsuit filed by the re-election campaign of President Donald J. Trump, challenging Murphy's right to unilaterally order that the Nov. 3 general election will be mostly vote-by-mail. Murphy said the Trump campaign will not distract the state from moving forward with its plans for November.
Bob Dailyda, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, a Stockton University doctoral student, has been cleared of misconduct charges that stemmed from a Zoom background of President Donald Trump.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority voted Wednesday morning to use $16 million in reserve funds toward its 2020 operating budget and debt service because of revenue reductions related to COVID-19. The vote to amend the 2020 operating budget was unanimous.
The New Jersey Transit railroad swing bridge that crosses onto Absecon Island behind the Atlantic City Convention Center reopened Tuesday after being broken for four weeks. While inoperable, it blocked the Intracoastal Waterway to all but the smallest vessels. A lot of water dependent commerce has taken a hit, including the owner of an Atlantic City boat yard.
Jackson Braddock set some records Saturday at the prestigious Music City Distance Carnival Championships at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Braddock, a rising senior at Southern Regional High School, won the 3,200-meter race in a personal-best 8 minutes, 54.02 seconds.
