Murphy, Persichilli to celebrate vaccination milestone
Murphy, Persichilli to celebrate vaccination milestone

coronavirus press briefing

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy during his daily coronavirus press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Photo by Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

 Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday will make a special announcement to celebrate the state reaching 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccinations, or 70% of its adult population.

In December, Murphy said the state's goal was to reach that number by June 30, indicating that 70% would be help the state reach herd immunity.

The announcement can be watched here.

There will be no coronavirus briefing.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 27,614 cases with 672 deaths and 16,159 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,807 cases with 209 deaths and 8,558 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,336 cases with 403 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

