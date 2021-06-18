Murphy, Persichilli celebrate vaccination milestone

On December 15, University Hospital ER nurse Maritza Beniquez became the first New Jersey resident to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Beniquez was the first of what Gov. Phil Murphy ensured would be 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated by the end of June, 70% of the adult population needed to achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus.

On Friday, 185 days later, the governor announced at the Newark hospital that goal had been reached. Following introductory remarks by University Hospital CEO and President Shereef Elnahal, Murphy took the podium to thank residents of the state for their work in reaching the milestone 12 days ahead of the initial June 30 deadline.

"More than anything else, we knew that it would require millions of you, with your faith in science and facts and data and in the new post-COVID day that awaits, to raise your sleeves," Murphy said. "And boy did you all respond.

"Because of the millions of you who stepped forward to protect yourselves, your families and our communities, today we are proud to announce that we have now exceeded our initial goal and with 12 days to go before our self-appointed deadline."