 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy expresses optimism for Johnson & Johnson vaccine
0 comments

Murphy expresses optimism for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Governor Murphy press briefing 2020-05-12

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus media briefing in May.

 Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has the potential to be a "game changer."

The company released the results of its clinical vaccine trials in the morning, showing a 72% overall efficacy and 85% efficacy in preventing a severe case of the coronavirus after 28 days.

"But the major takeaway here is that according to the data released today, the vaccine provides complete protection against hospitalization and death after 28 days, and complete protection against even a severe case after 49 days," Murphy said during his COVID-19 briefing, "and those results hold for every known variant, even the South African.

"These are numbers that cannot be overlooked. We need every tool in our tool kit."

The vaccine, which requires only a single dose, could also be stored in normal refrigeration.

Additionally, the governor reported 6,209 new positive cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 615,202.

Another 83 deaths were reported for a total of 19,254 with 2,129 probable deaths.

The state vaccinated more than 40,000 residents since Thursday's reported total, bringing that number to 724,371.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,958 cases with 453 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,839 cases with 162 deaths and 5,132 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,775 cases with 284 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News