Murphy expresses optimism for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has the potential to be a "game changer."
The company released the results of its clinical vaccine trials in the morning, showing a 72% overall efficacy and 85% efficacy in preventing a severe case of the coronavirus after 28 days.
"But the major takeaway here is that according to the data released today, the vaccine provides complete protection against hospitalization and death after 28 days, and complete protection against even a severe case after 49 days," Murphy said during his COVID-19 briefing, "and those results hold for every known variant, even the South African.
"These are numbers that cannot be overlooked. We need every tool in our tool kit."
The vaccine, which requires only a single dose, could also be stored in normal refrigeration.
Additionally, the governor reported 6,209 new positive cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 615,202.
Another 83 deaths were reported for a total of 19,254 with 2,129 probable deaths.
The state vaccinated more than 40,000 residents since Thursday's reported total, bringing that number to 724,371.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,958 cases with 453 deaths and 7,593 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,839 cases with 162 deaths and 5,132 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,775 cases with 284 deaths.
