The state announced Monday mandatory benchmarks to safely reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.
“Over the past five months, COVID-19 has greatly impacted our long-term care facilities,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Monday news conference on the state’s response to COVID-19.
“This is not a New Jersey-specific tragedy, but we are determined to be a leader in showing a better way forward.”
To help those facilities, 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment have been distributed, 310,000 residents and 495,000 staff have been tested, 450 infection control surveys have been completed and 3,600 complaints have been cleared, Murphy said.
The New Jersey Department of Health is expected to release directives that will include: strong baseline infection-control measures, requirements for PPE stockpiling, and requirements for resident and staff testing — including weekly coronavirus tests for all staff.
“We’re preparing to commit $155 million to the reopening of our long-term care facilities to ensure we get this right,” he said. “We will direct $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding through the New Jersey Department of Health to support our new staff testing program.”
The New Jersey Department of Human Services commissioner is working with the state’s legislative partners on a $130 million plan to stabilize and support the state’s long-term care facility workforce, which will enabling an increase in wages while ensuring that long-term care facilities can continue to fully support their current staffs, Murphy said.
Of that $130 million, 60% must flow directly to the nursing home workforce, the governor said.
The remainder will only go to facilities when they attest that they have met critical benchmark requirements outlined in the directive.
The state received 258 new positive test results on Monday, pushing the cumulative total since March 4 to 185,031. There are 545 people hospitalized across the state, including 83 people in intensive care and 29 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
Murphy reported four COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 14,025 virus-related deaths.
The rate of transmission has declined to 0.98 from a week-and-a-half ago when it was more than 1.0.
“When you’re below one, that means, that only by a hair, (the state is) beginning to slow the spread,” Murphy said.
But we’re not out of the woods, as Murphy cited reports of young people waiting in crowded lines to get into bars over the weekend.
“Bars and patrons need to get on the same page, quickly,” he said. “I’m going to give everyone a chance to do the right thing. But if we have to shut places down to protect public health, then we will. Consider this your warning before you go out drinking this weekend. By the time these patrons would have even gotten in, this virus could have already easily spread just through the line.
“Standing around maskless in a crowd outside a bar is just a big knucklehead move as standing around maskless inside one,” he added.
