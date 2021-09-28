Murphy, Ciattarelli to clash in New Jersey governor debate

TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will meet tonight in the first of two debates in this year's campaign for governor.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Newark.

It'll be the first head-to-head matchup between the two and comes with mail-in ballots already in voters' hands.

Murphy is trying to become the first Democrat in 44 years to win reelection and to buck a trend going back to 1985 that has seen the party of the president lose the New Jersey governorship.

Ciattarelli faces headwinds of his own. Down by double digits in publicly available polls, he faces a Democratic registration advantage of 1 million more voters. He's also not a universally known figure in the state.

Murphy's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak is a clear issue in the contest, one in which Ciattarelli is aiming to persuade voters to break with the first-term governor.