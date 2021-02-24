 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy announces $29.5 million in federal funding to support higher ed amid pandemic
0 comments

Murphy announces $29.5 million in federal funding to support higher ed amid pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_6-4-20-3

Gov. Phil Murphy during one of his COVID-19 media briefings in Trenton.

 Rich Hundley III / The Trentonian

Gov. Phil Murphy and state Secretary of Higher Education Brian Bridges announced Wednesday that $29.5 million in federal funding will be available to New Jersey’s colleges and universities to support the state's plan for higher education and to address student food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

About $28.5 million will be awarded to the state's public and private institutions to address barriers to student success and develop sustainable systemic reforms. The remaining $1 million will go toward fighting food insecurity.  

“As we continue to fight the pandemic and look toward recovery, it is critical to provide immediate relief and support for our higher education institutions to meet the challenges brought by COVID-19,” Murphy said. “Now more than ever, this necessary funding will provide the financial assistance for our colleges and universities to better serve our students and continue propelling them toward their fullest potential.”

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News