Multiple weather alerts are out (as of Sunday 3:30 p.m.)

To account for this dynamic, multi-facted storm, the National Weather Service has issued a host of alerts for the storm.

Winter Storm Warning

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, eastern Burlington and Ocean counties from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All of the counties, except for Ocean and Burlington, were in a winter storm watch early Sunday morning. Ocean and Burlington had no winter weather alerts out, jumping right to the warning.

Meanwhile, winter weather advisories, for nuisance snow, are in effect for Salem, up the New Jersey Turnpike to western Burlington County.

Coastal Flood Advisories

This is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the entire Jersey Shore, plus Cumberland County.

This is a downgrade of sorts by the National Weather Service. A watch was in effect, which typically gets transitions to a warning. That did not happen this time, though. An advisory is for nuisance flooding, which this will be, staying in minor flood stage. Of course, with the snow, it will be more impactful.

On the Water