Multiple weather alerts are out (as of Sunday 3:30 p.m.)
To account for this dynamic, multi-facted storm, the National Weather Service has issued a host of alerts for the storm.

Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Watch

Expect an update to this map Sunday evening, as the National Weather Service updates their forecast. 

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, eastern Burlington and Ocean counties from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All of the counties, except for Ocean and Burlington, were in a winter storm watch early Sunday morning. Ocean and Burlington had no winter weather alerts out, jumping right to the warning. 

Meanwhile, winter weather advisories, for nuisance snow, are in effect for Salem, up the New Jersey Turnpike to western Burlington County. 

Coastal Flood Advisories

Coastal Flood Watch.JPG

This is in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the entire Jersey Shore, plus Cumberland County. 

This is a downgrade of sorts by the National Weather Service. A watch was in effect, which typically gets transitions to a warning. That did not happen this time, though. An advisory is for nuisance flooding, which this will be, staying in minor flood stage. Of course, with the snow, it will be more impactful. 

On the Water

A small craft advisory is in effect from Sandy Hook to Little Egg Inlet, along with the Delaware Bay through 6 a.m. Monday. 

A gale watch for 34 knot or greater winds will also be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6p.m.

