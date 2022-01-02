Multiple weather alerts are out (as of Monday 7:45 a.m.)

To account for this dynamic, multifaceted storm, the National Weather Service has issued a host of alerts.

Winter Storm Warning

Winter storm warnings are in effect for all counties Ocean and eastern Burlington County on south. This will be through 4 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, winter weather advisories for nuisance snow are in effect for western Burlington County and Monmouth County. This will also be through 4 p.m.

Coastal Flood Warning

The National Weather Service did wind up upgrading the region from a coastal flood advisory to a coastal flood warning. This is in effect for the Delaware Bayshore and Atlantic Ocean facing counties through 1 p.m. Monday to cover for the Monday morning high tide.

On the water

A gale warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Monday. Boaters should use extreme caution out on the water.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

