Multiple rounds of coastal flooding threaten

Be prepared to move your cars and avoid the flooding waters for up to three high tide cycles Monday into Tuesday. The combination of southeast to northeast winds Sunday night into early Tuesday, high wind speeds, and the then recent full wolf moon Thursday will elevate the tides.

The onshore winds will not have a very long fetch, or distance of the onshore winds. Therefore, flooding shouldn't be more than nuisance. However, there will be the possibility of moderate stage coastal flooding, depending on the track of the storm.

Minor stage coastal flooding is the nuisance flooding seen dozens of times per year. Moderate flood stage occurs less frequently and can flood homes and business than are not raised.

