Mullica Township family starts over after teens rescue family member from fire: Four adults and five children were inside at the time, and all escaped without injury. But now they are scrambling to find housing that accommodates all of them, and they have no homeowners insurance.
Surfers, swimmers sharing Atlantic City beaches raises safety concerns: As visitors look for personal space on the sand that is at least 6 feet away from each other, swimmers and sunbathers have co-opted designated surfing beaches, particularly the smaller areas near the two newest casinos.
Sister Irene Gormley celebrates her 60th jubilee: Gormley entered the Sisters of Mercy convent on Sept. 8, 1960, with 22 sisters. She became a nurse and has spent most of her life, including her formative years in Atlantic City, caring for others.
Program helps Atlantic County youth overcome criminal records to find employment or further education: A new academy gives the participants ages 16-24 virtual training in skills needed to obtain and hold a job, work in hospitality, start a business or go to college.
Rough day for Phillies, rough debut for Howard. The Braves sweep the Phillies in a doubleheader of seven-inning games, outscoring Philadelphia 13-2 in the two games. Spencer Howard, their top pitching prospect, gave up four runs in his MLB debut in the second game.
