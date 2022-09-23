Mudgirls Studios gives women a new form of empowerment

ATLANTIC CITY — Mary Anne Mulhern said she was never an artistic person until five years ago.

Mulhern, 51, was living on welfare and staying at Adelaide's Place, a daytime sanctuary for homeless and disenfranchised women seeking a refuge in the city.

Adelaide's Place also facilitates social engagement and has programs for women, so after seeing Dorrie Papademetriou teach clay sculpting every Thursday, Mulhern decided to give it a shot.

"It took me a while to get into it, but I got the hang of it eventually," said Mulhern. "Now I love it."

Once Mulhern got into it, she and other women looked forward to "clay day," where Papademtriou taught women how to create their own works.

At first, the women made gifts for family and friends, but over time, Papademtriou introduced the women to designs, and standard pieces were produced.

"Dorrie changed my life," said Mulhern in hindsight about being one of the first women who became a part of the Mudgirls Studios. "She helped me improve my life, and I'm so happy now."

Mudgirls Studios was founded by Papademetriou after working with the women in Adelaide's Place in 2016.

Mudgirls Studios is a non-profit organization focused on empowering disadvantaged women by teaching them how to work with clay and ceramics, while also employing them.

Papademetriou said a lot of disadvantaged women are chronically unemployed, or unemployed for a long time. The women at Mudgirls Studios can transition to work part-time for the studio, or go on to work somewhere else with the clay crafting skills they learn.

The Mudgirls Studios creates a ceramic bowls, mugs, plates, cheese plates, and a multitude of functional table ware.

Other pieces the studio makes include soap dishes, vases, tiles, and most recently, jewelry that's in the works.

"People, when given the chance, have the ability," said Papademetriou, who studied ceramics while attending Bowling Green State University, where she graduated with a Bachelors in Fine Arts and worked in graphic design before dedicating much of her time to Mudgirls Studios. "They can work in clay and make beautiful things. This gives them the opportunity."

Papademetriou said it takes a little while for the women to hone their craft, noting experience is key to doing things like tiles and glazing. But all the women working at Mudgirls Studios are enthusiastic and have an eagerness to come to work every day.

"Art has that power to connect to people, to speak to people. All art does that, but this in particular is a physical object," said Papademetriou, as she held a small bowl with the words "believe" in the center with her two hands. "Knowing the hand that made it just builds that much more of a connection."

Papademetriou said the women working at Mudgirls Studios share the same experience, so they create a camaraderie between the women and the art they create.

Besides teaching the artistic skills, the Mudgirls Studios gives disadvantaged women of all ages and backgrounds the chance to learn life skills, business and marketing, while they develop their confidence.

"I make better decisions and have more self confidence," said Mulhern about the "fresh start" her Mudgirls Studios career has given her. "I feel like a million bucks now."

Tajah Gay said she's never been homeless, but Mudgirls Studios has helped her pay her bills, put food on the table and made her realize she wants to pursue a hands-on career, potentially in the arts.

Gay, 20, is one of the youngest women working at Mudgirls Studios. She said Mudgirls helped her with learn stability and a new skill set, which is something she wouldn't of otherwise had access to.

"I'm proud to tell people what I do, that I work with clay," said Gay, who joined the Mudgirls Studios two years ago thanks to the Jewish Employment and Vocational Services Human Services workforce program she was in.

The women that work at Mudgirls Studios vary in age and background, many coming from social agencies, like the Covenant House or Enlightened Solutions, and others by word of mouth or recommendation.

As the demand for their products has grown, so has the need for Mudgirls Studios expand their building and workforce.

"There's not much manufactured here in the city. It's nice to have something made in Atlantic City from a small batch shop," said Papademetriou.

Over time, the Mudgirls Studio moved from the Parish of St. Monica's to St. Michael's Loft in the summer of 2017, the second floor of St. Michael's and the location of the former St. Michael's School.

A job training grant from Ocean Inc. allowed Mudgirls Studios to hire 10 women. Meanwhile, the studio has won commissions from the likes of Atlantic City Development Corporation to design and produce ceramic tiles for Stockton University, as well as from South Jersey Gas, which was a major turning point for the business. Resorts Casino, Hard Rock Casino, Meet AC, and Atlantic Shores are also clients.

This year the studio is celebrating five years of success. On Friday it will host its first ever fundraiser at Stockton University's Campus Theatre, which will include the airing of a documentary, "Fired Up: The Story of Mudgirls Studios," and a cocktail hour.

The documentary was produced by ArtC Films, a local organization aimed to promote the arts in South Jersey, and Glasstown Productions.

Papademetriou hopes to expand the Mudgirls Studios concept throughout the area and nationally, so she can help more than just the local women lifted up by the studio and its work..

"It's nice to have a consistent national following, but I believe in the power of good," said Papademetriou, who said expanding their outreach isn't to sell more pieces. "It's more about raising awareness. We want to give more women an opportunity."