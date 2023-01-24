Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant seeks participants

Senior ladies are invited to apply for the Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant 2023, being held at Harrah’s Resort Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on June 1.
The mission of the pageant organizers is to showcase talented, productive and active senior women, to be judged in four categories: philosophy of life, evening gown, talent presentation and private judges’ interview.
All contestants must be US citizens. The winner will receive cash prizes and advance to the national pageant for the title of Ms. Senior America 2023.
Each participant will become a member of the New Jersey Cameo Club, a subsidiary of the Pageant. The club travels throughout the state, along with their reigning queen, and performs in various venues.
If interested in applying, contact Terry Meade, Director of Pageants, for an application packet at 908-216-8534 or email tbm5201@aol.com.