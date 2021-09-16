Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson completes state tour of women-owned businesses in all 21 counties

CAPE MAY — Mrs. New Jersey Kristina Henderson’s final stop of her 21 county tour of women-owned businesses was The Mission Inn, a premier bed and breakfast in Cape May. Mrs. New Jersey met with the co-owners and innkeepers Wendy Collins and Laura Shaddock, who have been operating the business since 2016.

“Cape May is a true gem on the East Coast, and Wendy and Laura’s passion for the work they do can be seen in every impeccable detail of their stunning, Spanish-themed Mission Inn. Visiting all 21 counties has been an incredible journey. As I reflect on the many women business owners I have met, I am truly honored to have learned about their paths to success. We spoke about networking with each other to grow our brands, adapting during the pandemic, how to get inspiration, mentorships, and improving visibility. This experience has been a highlight of my reign as Mrs. New Jersey,” said Henderson.

The visit to the Cape May County community was the final stop of Mrs. New Jersey’s statewide tour to meet women business owners in a variety of industries. Among those she met were architects, a pilot, leaders in the construction arena, an acupuncturist, and more.